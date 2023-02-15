Over 40 students have complained of stomach pain after taking iron supplement pills at a government school in the Nepanagar tehsil of Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district, states a PTI report.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, February 14, and the affected students were from Class VI, VII, and VIII of the Government Middle School at Abhada village, as per a story by PTI.

Chief Medical Health Officer Pradeep Mojeph has confirmed that 41 students complained of stomach ache and vomiting after taking the pills. The students were immediately taken to the district hospital for medical attention, and their condition is currently stable.

Other negligences in government schools

Recently, in Pune 57 schools suffered from food poisoning after consuming the midday meal. Students complained of nausea and stomach ache. Such incidents related to food served at school have become a norm and raised concerns about the safety of the food and supplements provided to students in government schools.

Two weeks ago, over 100 students fell ill in the Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh after consuming food at school. These incidents in recent months with students in government schools have become frequent and have plagued all parts of the nation. Kerala's Wayanad Boarding School also had a similar incident two weeks ago.