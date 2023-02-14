The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, has denied allegations of 'institutional murder' in the suicide of a B Tech student, refuting claims of discrimination, as per an IANS report. An official spokesperson said, "Based on initial inputs from friends (of Darshan Solanki, 18), there is no indication that the student faced any such discrimination. It is wrong to make such accusations when the police are still investigating the case. Please wait for the completion of the ongoing police investigation as well as an internal investigation by IIT-B which will be done in a time-bound manner."



Following the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle-IITB (APPSC-IITB) releasing a three-page document, accusing the institute of caste discrimination, lapses in the administration, and challenges faced by reserved category students, the institute responded. The document claimed that non-English speaking, non-urban students, oppressed castes, and low-income families faced immense discrimination and harassment from students, faculty, and institute employees on campus.



The IANS report further quoted the institute spokesperson saying, "The IIT-B takes utmost precautions to make the campus as inclusive as possible. IIT-B has zero tolerance for any discrimination by faculty. Caste identity is never disclosed to anyone (whether students or faculty) once the admission is done."



IIT-B has issued a firm statement stating that it instructs students not to seek proxy information such as entrance exam ranks and strongly cautions against discrimination from the beginning of their time at the institution. Despite recognizing that no steps can be entirely effective, the IIT-B emphasized that discrimination by students is infrequent. The institute also has an active mentor program for new students and encourages students to seek support from the Student Wellness Center or hospitals when required.



IIT-B stated, "There have been very few complaints to the cell, whether against faculty or other students, over the past many years, and only one case was found to have substance and strict action has been taken."



The IIT-B spokesperson said that although some students may not seek assistance due to societal norms, many students have benefitted from the support, and the institute is endeavouring to ensure that all students who require support receive it.