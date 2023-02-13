Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, February 11, said education is "a priority" for the AAP-led dispensations and work will be done to make government schools in both Delhi and Punjab, where AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) is the ruling party, the "best in the world".

The comments were made at a gathering of principals at an event in Delhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. According to a report by PTI, Mann said that teachers in Punjab will not be engaged in anything other than teaching.

In his address to the principals, Kejriwal said, "Improving and fixing the education system in Delhi since we took charge here was very difficult. Infrastructure was given a push earlier and then the AAP government focused on training teachers and principals."



Until teachers and principals are motivated, the impact will not be visible, he added. "If the government wants, they can give the best schools and education, but intentions and priorities matter. And, education is our priority. We took seven years in Delhi, but it will take less time in Punjab," he said, according to PTI. "We will make government schools in Delhi and Punjab the best in the world," Kejriwal added. Punjab will also experiment and Delhi will learn from it, the AAP chief said.

A group of principals from Punjab government schools who underwent professional training in Singapore from February 6 to 10, shared their experiences during the event. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains was present on the occasion.

At the event, Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister who also holds the education portfolio, said this is perhaps the first time that chief ministers and education ministers of both Punjab and Delhi have come together along with principals from both sides to have such a feedback session. Punjab Chief Minister Mann on February 4 flagged off the first batch of 36 state government school principals who were to participate in a professional teacher training seminar in Singapore. Without naming anyone, CM Mann said there are leaders who have never appeared in any examination but give advice on exams.