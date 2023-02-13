A case has been registered against the principal of Chamno Devi Inter College in Seervasuchand village of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district after allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old Dalit student at the college's farewell party.

The Class XI student got bruises on his face and hands due to the beating. The accused has been identified as Yogendra Kumar, as per an IANS report.

As per the police, the student, while attending the college's farewell party drank water from a bottle kept on a bench in front of him which enraged the accused. According to a PTI, the incident happened on Sunday, February 12. Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Arj told PTI that after the student drank water from a bottle, Principal Yogendra Kumar and his brothers allegedly thrashed and hurled abuses at him.

The Additional Superintendent of Police added that an FIR has been lodged against the accused teacher at Afzalgarh police station on the complaint of the student, under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC and provisions of the SC-ST Act. Further investigation in the matter is underway.