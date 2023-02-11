The Govenor of Uttarakhand, Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh, has approved an ordinance aimed at stopping the use of unfair means in recruitment exams in the state, stated a PTI report.

With the approval from the governor, the Uttarakhand Competitive Examination (Measures for the Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) ordinance has been converted into a legally binding law.

With a maximum punishment of life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10 crore, this is the strictest anti-cheating law. It will be applied to anybody caught indulging in or facilitating the use of funfair means in recruitment examinations in Uttarakhand right from the printing of question papers to publication of results. Their property will also be seized.

According to the PTI report, the Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, expressed his gratitude to the governor for his consent to the ordinance and took to social media to state, "Now the anti-copying law will apply to all competitive examinations held in the state."

He continued, "We are committed to root out the cheating mafia in the interests of the youth. My gratitude to the governor for giving his consent to the country's sternest anti-copying law so quickly."

The move comes after several paper leak cases have taken place, causing unemployment and unrest in the youth population. Dhami had approved the implementation of the ordinance to stop the use of unfair practices on Thursday, February 9, and the governor's approval of the ordinance was received late Friday evening.

