The National Board of Exams in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has extended the deadline for completing the Compulsory Rotatory Internship for aspirants to be eligibile for the NEET PG 2023 yet again, as per the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The fresh deadline is August 11, 2023 and the NBEMS has reopened the application window for NEET PG 2023 in order for candidates now eligible for NEET PG to register for the exam.

Originally, the internship deadline was March 31. However, students protested that due to delays in the start of the internship in many states, more than 10,000 candidates would be ineligible to write the exam. They demanded an extension, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare directed the NBEMS to extend the date to June 30.

After this extension, students have been demanding a postponement of the exam itself. They have claimed that the gap of four months between the exam, which is to be conducted on March 5, and the internship date leaves students with a lot of idle time during which they will not be employed either.

FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) held a protest at Jantar Mantar yesterday, February 7, demanding the postponement of NEET PG 2023. The protest, named Aahwan saw the participation of 10,000 medical students. The students claimed that an extension of the date of the exam would allow them to utilise the gap better.

Following the protest, a fake notice circulated on social media claiming that the exam had been postponed to May 21. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare took to Twitter to warn the aspirants against the fake notice.