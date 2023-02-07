At least 137 nursing and paramedical students fell ill due to suspected food poisoning at a private hostel in Mangaluru's Shaktinagar on Monday, February 6.

The students were rushed to various private hospitals in the city at night. They had developed stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhoea since 2 am on Monday, as per an ANI report. Relatives of the students had gathered outside the hospitals where they had been admitted.

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the police are trying to find the reason behind the incident. "At about 9 pm, around 400-500 people gathered in front of city hospital. Most of them are students and the rest are their family members. Since morning 2 am more than 100 girl students have complained of food poisoning and were hospitalised. 137 students were admitted to different hospitals in the city. We are trying to find out the reason," Shashi Kumar said.

Giving the details of the incident, District Health Inspector Dr Ashok informed that all the students are out of danger. "The general nursing and BSc nursing students have been admitted to various hospitals due to food poisoning. The students panicked. About 130 students have been treated. There is no need to worry or panic. We will visit the hostel and will interact with the warden and find out the source. All are out of danger. No casualties have been reported so far," said Dr Ashok District Health Inspector.