Twenty candidates have scored a perfect 100 in the engineering entrance exam Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) - Main's January edition, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday, February 7.

All the candidates with 100 NTA score are males. "The NTA scores of 50 candidates have been withheld as they are under scrutiny," a senior NTA official said, as per a PTI report. NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores. The second edition of the crucial exam will be held in April.

As per data shared by the NTA, 8,23,967 candidates appeared for the examination that was conducted from January 24 this year. Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary scored the perfect score and topped the General category, whereas NK Vishwaajith, Krish Gupta and Deshank Pratap Singh, scored the cent marks in OBC-NCL, Gen-EWS and SC categories, respectively.

Dheeravath Thanuj scored 99.99 NTA score and topped the ST category. MD Sahil Akhtar scored 99.98 NTA score and topped the PwD category. Meesala Pranathi Sreeja topped amongst female students with an NTA score of 99.99.