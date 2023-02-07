University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairperson, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar announced that dates for the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 for undergraduate (UG) programmes will be out in a couple of days. Candidates will be able to apply at the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

"The Registration and application process of Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) - 2023] for admission to Undergraduate Programmes into Central Universities and other Participating Universities will be announced in a couple of days," he tweeted.

Earlier, the UGC announced that the exams will begin on May 21, 2023. The medium of the exam will be in 13 languages: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. The examination will be conducted across 1000 test centres in the country, out of which, 450-500 exam centres will be used for examination each day.