FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) held a protest at Jantar Mantar today, February 7, demanding the postponement of NEET PG 2023. The protest, named Aahwan, started at 10 am and continued till 4 pm. The doctors' association had taken permission for it earlier this month from the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi.

"About 10,000 students are ineligible to write the exam. If the date is extended by 2 months, they can appear for the exam and won't be losing a year," said Dr Deepak Suman, Chief Advisor of FAIMA. Explaining the possibility of extension further, he said, "It is not a big issue since counselling will start after 3-4 months. So, instead of waiting till then, if the exam is shifted, students can have some more time to prepare and can join their courses immediately."

Dr Suman informed that about 100 students had joined the protest today. "We did not want many students to be involved as they need to be studying," he said. He added that FAIMA had found out through online polls that about 74 per cent of the NEET PG aspirants wanted it postponed, and after ascertaining that it was what the majority wanted, they campaigned in favour.

"We also want to convey that this is the year where we are adjusting to the delays of the COVID pandemic in which the healthcare sector played a major role. Henceforth we request the government to Postpone NEET PG 2023 with immediate effect and allow maximum interns to take part in the examination system (sic)," reads a statement from Dr Rohan Krishnan, Chairman of FAIMA.

Additionally, the doctors demand that Health Minister Mnasukh Mandaviya meets them and hears out the students' concerns. Apart from the students, Dr Suman and Dr Krishnan, the protest was attended by DR Manish Jangra, Founder of FAIMA, Dr Rakesh Bagdi, Past President of the organisation, and Chief Advisor Dr Ganesh Meena. According to the Chairman, all the guidelines given by the Delhi police were followed.