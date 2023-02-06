The ministry of education revealed on Monday, February 6 that over 30 lakh Indians studied abroad for higher education between 2017-2022. This information was disclosed by union education minister of state Subhas Sarkar in response to a written question by JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and others, according to PTI.



In this regard, he said, "Ministry of Home Affairs' Bureau of Immigration, maintains departure and arrival data of Indians. But there is no index for capturing the category of Indians going abroad for higher education purpose." Additionally, "Purpose of Indians going abroad for higher education is captured manually based either on their verbal disclosure or the type of visa of the destination country produced by them at the time of immigration clearance," he added.



In further detail, the minister reported that 7.50 lakh Indians went abroad for study or education in 2022. The numbers for previous years were 4.4 lakh (2021), 2.59 lakh (2020), 5.86 lakh (2019), 5.17 lakh (2018), and 4.54 lakh (2017). The minister was also asked if it is true that the amount spent by Indian students abroad exceeds the country's education budget, and if the government has any plans to establish a high-standard "International University" to preserve these funds. Sarkar responded there is currently no proposal to establish such a university.



"However, University Grants Commission (UGC) has drafted enabling Regulations to facilitate the establishment of campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India. The draft University Grants Commission (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions In India) Regulations, 2023 was placed in the public domain seeking feedback, suggestions, comments etc from all stakeholders by January 18, 2023," he said.



"However, in view of the requests received from stakeholders, the last date for receiving comments on the draft Regulations has been extended till February 20," he added.