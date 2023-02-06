The Lieutenant Governor (Lt G) of Delhi, V K Saxena, has given the green light for the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) to handle the hiring of teachers and non-teaching staff in government-aided schools, according to Raj Niwas officials. The move aims to curb "malpractices" and the DSSSB will appoint a three-member panel to assist the selection committees of each school for each open position.



"This would require amendment in the Delhi School Education Rules (DSER), 1973 and the Delhi School Education Act (DSEA), 1973 that governs such provisions," a statement from the LG office said. Additionally, "The LG has directed the Delhi Government (Education Department) to follow the laid down procedure in this regard," it added.



They said there are about 8,300 sanctioned posts in 207 government-aided schools against which recruitments have been done from time to time, as stated in a report by PTI.



Giving more details, the official statement read, "While the DSER, 1973 provides for a Selection Committee, with the nominee of the Director of Education, for such recruitments, the Rules are silent about the procedure to be adopted by these committees for teachers and clerical staff.



"This often leads to non-transparency, corruption and nepotism by the Government nominee in the selection of the candidates," it added. The said provisions shall be optional for government-aided minority schools, they added, as stated in a report by PTI.