Several students across India have demanded that NEET PG 2023 be postponed by at least two to three months from the scheduled date of March 5. Even experts have backed them. Organisations like FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) and UDFA (United Doctors' Front Association) are trying to reach out to the Health Ministry. Tomorrow, on February 7, FAIMA has planned a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar regarding this issue.

Earlier this year, students demanded that the internship cut-off date for the exam be extended, as most will be ineligible to attempt it otherwise. After letters, emails and tweets by students and experts to the authorities in this regard, the NBE (National Board of Examinations, which regulates NEET PG) changed the cut-off date to June 30. However, there is a section of students still ineligible for NEET PG 2023 and demands for a further extension are still being made.

The Ministry is yet to respond. With abounding rumours of a possible postponement, students claim to be suffering from anxiety and stress, as there is no clarity and the exam date is nearing. The experts, meanwhile, have asked them to focus on their studies and not get carried away by the rumours. But students, through many tweets and texts, say they're unable to do so.

When analysed comprehensively, it can be seen that post-COVID, with the disruption of the academic cycle, similar demands for rescheduling NEET PG have been made in the past as well. Were they fulfilled by the government? Why/why not? Let us take a look.

The 2022 situation

NEET PG 2022 was initially scheduled to be held on March 12. But several representations were made to the authorities to postpone it, as the exam date was clashing with NEET PG 2021 counselling. A plea was filed in the Supreme Court by six MBBS graduates on January 25, the hearing of which took place on February 4. After this, although the next hearing was postponed to February 8, the Ministry of Health was obliged to ask NBE to reschedule the exams.

NEET PG 2022 was postponed to May 21. However, the Health Ministry informed that the counselling could not start untill after the next three to four months, and this upset students. They demanded a further postponement by six to ten weeks, citing that they would have to sit at home for three to four months, instead of which they could study for a few extra months. The Supreme Court agreed to hear another postponement plea on May 13.

But the plea was dismissed on grounds that a further postponement would interfere with the government's plan to restore normalcy in the academic cycle. Demands for postponement did not cease even after the court's order. But the Health Ministry declared firmly that NEET PG will not be postponed further.

Another demand for the internship cut-off date was also made. The cut-off was announced on June 30, but after the students' representations and requests, it was extended to July 31.

What happened in 2021?

NEET PG 2021 exam was proposed to be held in January. Later, the exam date was shifted to April 18. However, on April 15, the Government of India (GoI) issued a notification that due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the exam will be postponed and fresh dates would be announced later.

On May 1, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated that NEET PG would not be held till August end. The move was to ensure the availability of medical personnel to combat the surge of COVID cases. The PMO also announced that students would be given at least a month's time to prepare for the exam.

Finally, the exam was held on September 11. The continuous cancellations of NEET PG did not go down well with the MBBS doctors. They demanded that the counselling begin soon. Protests were held with the shutting down of OPDs and doctors even threatened to surrender their medical degrees. The counselling began on January 12, 2022.

However, when the exam date was announced, a few students demanded postponement, due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Many claimed difficulty in studying, while there were also concerns over the safety of conducting the exam.

Was NEET PG postponed in 2020?

No, it was held on January 5 as scheduled, but the counselling was postponed due to COVID-19. The registration for the first round had been completed and subsequent rounds were stalled till further notice, for both national and state counselling. The counselling resumed in June. This is when the delay in the exam cycle began. Nonetheless, there were demands for postponement this year as well, due to similar reasons as mentioned for 2021.

What about 2019?

This was the year when the NMC (National Medical Commission) Bill was introduced. Students and doctors' organisations demanded the postponement of NEET PG 2019 due to an ongoing protest over the Bill. There were also concerns over the exam's evaluation process. Additionally, many students claimed a shortage of study material. However, the exam was not postponed and was held as per schedule on January 6.