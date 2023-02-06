The 99th convocation of Delhi University is going to be different as students will be seen in Indian attires with 'angvastras' (stole) instead of the old colonial gowns.

"The varsity will hold its 99th convocation on February 25," according to an official notification. The varsity has decided to renounce the robes to adopt an attire "inspired by Indian culture", a senior varsity official said, as per a PTI report.

The official told PTI about the change in the dress code, saying the students will be provided 'angvastras' and there will be no graduation cap or gown. For officials and guests, the attire will be made of khadi silk, another way to promote Indian traditions and culture.

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said, "The robe or gown had been there for quite a long time. The university felt the need to change the way. Students will be dressed in 'angvastras' and officials in an outfit made of Khadi silk, it is like going back to our roots."

Though it will not be mandatory for students to wear Indian attire, the varsity is requesting them to choose traditional attires such as kurta and saree. "This year instead of gown or robes, we have decided to adopt a traditional style with different colours of angvastras for students of graduation, postgraduate, and PhD courses," the official told PTI.

All officials, including the chief guest, will be given traditional attire made of khadi silk, he said. The matter was presented before the Executive Council in December 2022. "Everybody in the meeting appreciated the move," the official added. The convocation ceremony will begin at 9.30 am at Multipurpose Hall, Delhi University Sports Stadium Complex, the notification said.