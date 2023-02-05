The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Friday, February 3 released the results for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2022 session. Those candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the result.

Here are the steps to check the results:

1. Visit the official website — natboard.edu.in

2. On the homepage, select FMGE tab

3. Click on the result link

4. Now, click on result of December 2022 session result link

5. Select on the link to view result in the notification

6. View the result

7. Download for future reference

Meanwhile, results have been declared for 31,943 students. Results of the candidates whose face ID is under verification, court matters and whose security clearances are awaited have been withheld, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Giving more details, Vinay Gupta, NBEMS media spokesperson told The Indian Express, "This year, a total of 33,001 applications were received for the December session. The NBEMS said that out of the total, nearly three per cent candidates failed to submit the prescribed documents despite being given multiple opportunities. A total of 31,943 admit cards (97 per cent) were issued.”