As the school education department in Tamil Nadu has announced the practical exams for Classes XI and XII would be held from March 1 to 9, it has raised concerns among the teachers and students as it would affect the students' preparations for the Board exams. However, the directorate of government examinations has rescheduled the dates from the previously announced dates from March 7 to 10 as it raised widespread opposition from the students and parents.



One of the students studying in Class XII in a government school, said, the last 10 days before the board examinations would be crucial for the subject preparations and having practical exams during that time would hamper the studying efficiency.

S Hemalatha, a teacher at one of the government schools in Tiruvannamalai, said, "Usually the exams would be conducted in the month of February which provided some time for the students to prepare for the practical exams and then completely focus on the theory exams which would come in the succeeding month." Whereas the exam date has been advanced, it was still delayed as there was only a three to four days gap for the theory exams which would be beginning on March 13, stated a report by The New Indian Express.



As a parent of a Class XII studying student, G Selvalakhsmi said, the fewer days of gap would leave the students in a state of panic which could affect their preparation for the theory exam and would eventually affect their performance. "When a student is given a slot on the last day of the practical exam schedule which is on March 9, the student would be left with only three days in between to prepare for the exam whereas the student attending on March 1 or 2 would be left with more days," she added. She added, the advancement of the exam dates gave a slight relief but still, it would have been better if it was scheduled on the second of February, as usual.