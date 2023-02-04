Schools and colleges in Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts, Tamil Nadu were closed today, February 4. This was because of the continuous rains in isolated places in Tamil Nadu. This was announced by the respective district collectors. Owing to the formation of the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts are facing heavy rains which have led to the closure of schools and colleges there, stated a report by ANI.

Schools and colleges were shut in the Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, February 2, amid heavy rainfall. While a one-day holiday was announced for both schools and colleges in Nagapattinam, only the closure of schools was announced in the Thiruvarur district.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lighting is forecasted in isolated regions of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). IMD said that over the southwest Bay of Bengal, a depression moved and crossed the coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday, February 1, afternoon.