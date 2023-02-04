The BJP MLAs protested outside Cheif Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Friday, February 3, highlighting the delay in the salary of teaching and non-teaching workers at the Delhi University (DU). The teaching and non-teaching personnel at the 12 Delhi University colleges run by the Delhi government have not received their salaries since October, which forced the BJP parliamentarians to corner Kejriwal.



Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the leader of the opposition, and other BJP MLAs led the protest. They demanded that the salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff of these 12 colleges should be paid immediately, according to banners held in the hands of these MLAs. Bidhuri highlighted the miserable situation of the Delhi government colleges and urged that UGC (University Grants Commission) take control of them all because the Kejriwal administration does not provide them with grants. "The development of the colleges has come to a complete halt. Even the staff is not getting the medical facility and all other allowances are also stopped." Bidhuri added, stated a report by The New Indian Express.



The teaching and non-teaching staff across the 12 DU colleges have been protesting against the non-payment of salaries. Hundreds of Deen Dayal Upadhyay College staff, both teaching and non-teaching, are on strike as of Friday, February 3.

Similarly, the professors at Maharaja Agrasen College polished shoes outside the institution as a form of symbolic protest to draw attention to this problem. A team from the teacher association of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recently sent a message to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia about this matter. Sisodia has ordered the prompt delivery of the colleges' Revised Estimates (RE) amounts after acknowledging the issue.