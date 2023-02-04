The Agniveer recruitment process is being conducted in a new way. The army has announced a change in the Agniveer recruitment process and candidates wanting to join the force will now have to first appear for an online common entrance examination (CEE), followed by physical fitness and medical tests, as stated in a report by PTI.

With regards to this change, advertisements have been put out by the army in various newspapers. Further, the notification for this is expected to be issued around mid-February, said sources on Saturday, February 4. "The changed methodology will ensure increased focus on cognitive aspect during selection. It will have wider outreach across the country and also reduce the large crowds seen during recruitment rallies to make them more manageable and easier to conduct," the source said.

An advertisement published in a leading newspaper with the title -- 'Transformational Changes in Recruitment in Indian Army' on Friday, lists the new three-step methodology for the recruitment process. As per the advertisement, the first step includes online CEE for all candidates at nominated centres, followed by physical fitness test for CEE-qualified candidates during recruitment rallies, and medical tests in the end.

Giving more details about this, a source told PTI, "For Agniveer recruitment process, earlier, candidates had to undergo physical fitness test, followed by medical tests, and appearing for the CEE was the last step. But, now, common online CEE is the first step. This will also help is easing screening process and the logistics involved."

Additionally, the new process will apply to about 40,000 candidates who are willing to join the army from the next recruitment cycle of 2023-24, he said, as stated in a report by PTI.