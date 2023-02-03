The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has opened registration for the CA May-June 2023 session. Prospective candidates can now submit their applications for the CA foundation, intermediate, and final exams via the ICAI's official admission portal — eservices.icai.org.

Steps to apply:

1. Visit the official website — eservices.icai.org.

2. On new student registration, select 'First Time User'

3. Enter your details such as name, date of birth, email address, mobile number and more

4. Login with your registration number and password

5. Fill out the application form

6. Upload necessary documents

7. Pay the application fee

8. Download the form for future reference

The last date to submit the ICAI CA exam form 2023 is February 24. However, candidates can also submit their forms by March 3 by paying a late fee of Rs 600. Additionally, the CA registration form correction window will open from March 4 to March 10, and candidates can edit their test city and medium of exam in their forms.

The final examination will be conducted from May 2 to May 17, 2023, the intermediate exam from May 3 to May 18 and the exam is planned to be held from June 24 to June 30, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.