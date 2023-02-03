The JEE Mains 2023 answer key was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 2, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 can download the answer key from the official website of NTA JEE — jeemain.nta.nic.in.



The window to raise objections by the candidates is now open and it will be closed on February 4, 2023. Any candidate who is unhappy or not satisfied with the answer key may challenge the same. A fee of Rs 200 per question will be charged as a non-refundable processing fee. The payment for the processing fee may be made through debit card/credit card/net banking.



According to the official notice, the panel of subject experts will examine any challenges put forth by the candidates. If a candidate's challenge is determined to be accurate, the answer key will be updated and applied to each candidate's response appropriately. On the basis of the updated final answer key, the agency will prepare the results. No candidate will be informed whether or not his or her challenge was accepted. After the challenge, the experts will decide on a final key. On the NTA JEE official website, candidates can find additional pertinent information.



The first session of JEE Mains 2023 was conducted from January 24 to February 1 and Session 2 is scheduled to be held in April.