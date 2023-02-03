The groundwork has been laid for today's distribution of financial aid to students pursuing higher education abroad through the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, will give Rs 19.95 crore to 213 students who were accepted into the top 200 universities in the world. The Chief Minister will credit the funds virtually into the beneficiaries' bank accounts. Beneficiaries have been chosen under the programme by an impartial, open panel led by the principal secretaries of the relevant departments. Four payments will be made to distribute the aid, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

If they are accepted into one of the top 100 universities in the world, the state government will cover all of the costs associated with their education, up to a maximum of Rs 1.25 crore for candidates who are from SC, ST, BC and minority categories and Rs 1 crore for everyone else. Financial aid will be up to Rs 75 lakh for SCs, STs, BCs, and minorities and Rs 50 lakh for others, for those who are accepted into universities that are among the top 100 to 200 in the world.