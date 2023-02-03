The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation's December 2022 exam results. Candidates who took the December exam can access their results on icai.org or icai.nic.in, as of February 3.

Steps to check results:

1. Visit the official website — icai.org.

2. Login with the necessary details

3. Click on submit

4. Results will appear

5. Download for future purpose

Additionally, the Institute has also released the final merit list. To recall, the ICAI CA Foundation December exam was held from December 14 to December 20, 2022, as stated in a report by The Hindustan Times.

Earlier, on January 31, the Chairman of the Committee for Members of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal, announced the expected date of the result via his official Twitter account. The tweet reads, “Foundation result are expected on 3/4th Feb , pls wait for official announcements.” (sic) To recall, earlier, he tweeted that the CA Foundation result will be released between January 30 and February 6, 2023.