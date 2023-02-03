A 20-year-old NEET candidate from West Bengal died after falling from the sixth floor of his hostel in Jawahar Nagar, said the police on February 3, as per a PTI report.



Circle Officer Amar Singh provided more information on the incident, stating that 20-year-old Ishanshu Bhattacharya, a resident of Dhupguri in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, is believed to have fallen from the sixth floor of his hostel building after losing his balance on a balcony railing that couldn't support his weight and broke.



He was declared dead on arrival at a hospital. Bhattacharya had been studying in Kota since August, preparing for the NEET medical entrance exam. According to Singh, Bhattacharya and three of his hostel mates were talking on the sixth floor balcony when, around midnight, he lost his balance and fell. The victim's body has been sent to the mortuary at MBS hospital for a post-mortem, which will be performed after his family arrives.

Another incident

On January 29, a 17-year-old JEE Mains candidate from Maharashtra was critically injured after falling from the first-floor balcony of his hostel building in Kota while preparing for the entrance exam. The student is currently receiving treatment in a city hospital and remains in critical condition, according to a PTI report.