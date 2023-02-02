Six members of the student wing of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi were arrested for attempting to screen the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots within the Osmania University campus without obtaining proper authorisation. The police reported that the individuals were detained after gathering in front of the Arts College on campus and were later released, as per a report by PTI.



"They did not screen the documentary. They were planning (to do so). As they had no permission (to screen the documentary) they were immediately taken into preventive custody," a senior police official said. To note, recently, the Centre had blocked access to the documentary titled "India: The Modi Question" on social media platforms like YouTube.



The Fraternity Movement in the University of Hyderabad campus, a student group, previously held a screening of the BBC documentary on January 21st without prior notice or permission, causing the university authorities to take action by requesting a report on the incident.



Despite the efforts of various student unions to organize screenings, the Ministry of External Affairs has criticised the documentary as lacking objectivity and reflecting a colonial mindset, calling it a "propaganda piece." The two-part documentary focuses on the 2002 Gujarat riots during the time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi served as chief minister of the state, as a PTI report.