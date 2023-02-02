Candidates who applied for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for the Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) exam have another chance to correct their application details. The National Board of Examination (NBE) has opened an online window for revisions, which will close on February 5, according to a report by The Hindustan Times.

Steps for NEET MDS correction window

1. Visit the official website — https:// nbe.edu.in/

2. Select NEET MDS

3. Click on the application link

4. Login with the necessary details

5. Select the "Go to application" option

6. Edit the changes, and preview them once

7. Click on submit

8. Pay the required amount

According to the official notification, “In case of changes made in payment dependent fields (such as category and/or PwD status) which requires you to make an additional payment of Rs. 1000/-, such changes will only be saved after successful payment of balance fee. If the payment of the balance fee required is not made or the transaction gets failed, changes made in all the fields shall be updated except the payment-dependent fields."

Further, NBS has noted that some candidates failed to properly upload their images, such as pictures, signatures, or thumb impressions, as per the guidelines. These candidates are advised to make necessary corrections during the editing window, as per the NBS notification, as per the report.