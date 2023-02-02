Delhi University received 1,700 applications for its fee waiver scheme for economically disadvantaged students by the January 31 deadline, according to an official statement on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The university will now evaluate the applications and announce the final list of beneficiaries for its Financial Support Scheme (FSS), as per a report by PTI.



Giving more details, the official told PTI that "We have received around 1,700 applications for the fee waiver scheme so far. The university through this scheme will extend the benefits of equity, access and quality with excellence, both in letter and spirit, to the financially weak students." Keeping with the spirit of the government's "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas" motto, the DU had announced the scheme in November last year.



What does the waiver include? The waiver includes all components of the fees paid by the students except the examination fee and the hostel fee. A full-time bona fide student studying in the university is eligible to apply for it. Giving more details about the eligibility, the official said, "A student with a family income of less than Rs 4 lakh (annually) will be eligible for up to 100 per cent fee waiver, while students with a family income of Rs 4 lakh to 8 lakhs can apply for a 50 per cent waiver."



Additionally, what if there is any confusion? "It will be seen whether the students are eligible for full waiver or half. In case of confusion, we might call the students for an interview," the official said. To note, students with ER (essential repeat) and arrears of previous examination papers are not eligible to apply, according to the official.