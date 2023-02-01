The Karnataka state government will now bear the cost of higher education, including post-graduation studies in agriculture universities, for the children of winners of the prestigious "Krishi" award, according to the state's Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai. The Chief Minister stated that the government is dedicated to pro-farmer policies and made this announcement during his participation in various programmes at the University of Agriculture Sciences on January 31.



He emphasized the government's commitment to improving the lives of rural residents and promoting economic development as a means of achieving social equality. The "Kayaka" scheme is another initiative that has been launched for the welfare of those involved in agriculture.



The Chief Minister's announcement is a major step towards providing equal educational opportunities to the children of farmers and demonstrates the government's recognition of the important role that agriculture plays in the state's economy. This move is likely to boost the morale of farmers and encourage more people to enter the agriculture sector, which is a significant contributor to the state's overall development.



The government has implemented various programmes for the benefit of farmers, which have boosted the farmers' confidence to educate their children with government aid, according to the speaker. These programs have reached over five lakh children. He emphasised the importance of increasing agricultural income and diversifying the livelihoods of farmers' families.



"So, the government launched the Raitha Vidyanidhi scheme to help the children of farmers to involve in other fields as well as to provide education to them. As many as 11 lakh children of farmers have been given Rs 488 crore. The children of any community are eligible for this scheme no matter if they are taking the scholarship," he said, as per a report by The New Indian Express.