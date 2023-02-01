The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSE) announced yesterday, January 31, the dates for the Group 1 main examination, which will take place from June 5 to 10 and June 12 in Hyderabad. TSPSE issued a statement that said, "The candidates who have provisionally qualified for written (Main) examination (conventional type), Group-I Services are hereby informed that the written (Main) examination (conventional type) is scheduled to be held from June 5 to 10 and again on June 12 in Hyderabad (Including HMDA Jurisdiction)."



The Group 1 main exam will be offered in three languages: English, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates must choose to write the exam in either English, Telugu, or Urdu, but cannot mix languages. Candidates who write the exam in two different languages will be disqualified. Attendance in all papers is mandatory, as absence in any paper will result in disqualification, as per The New Indian Express. The marks obtained in the main exam will not be considered for ranking.



Schedule for the examination:

June 5 - General English (Qualifying Test) June 6 - Paper-I General Essay

June 7 - Paper-II - History, Culture and Geography

June 8 - Paper -III - Indian Society, Constitution and Governance

June 9 - Paper -IV - Economy and Development

June 10 - Paper- V - Science & Technology and Data Interpretation

June 12 - Paper-VI - Telangana Movement