The Department of Education and Management at Tamil University in Tanjavur is set to host an international seminar on Advanced Methods and Modern Research Techniques in teaching Tamil in higher education.



The Vice Chancellor of the University, V Thiruvalluvan, made the announcement on January 31. The conference will be held over two days, starting on February 4 and will last until February 5. The conference is expected to have a strong international presence, with 21 foreign delegates from countries including the USA, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Poland, Norway, East Africa, Oman, Mauritius, and Malaysia.



Over 64 papers will be presented during the conference and it is estimated that over 100 delegates from various states across the country and 300 students will participate. The conference will bring together educators and researchers from across the world to discuss the latest teaching methods and techniques in Tamil, as per a report by The New Indian Express.



The Vice-Chancellor has revealed that the conference will cover a variety of topics including teaching models, skills, teaching aids, techniques, evaluation, smart classrooms, flipped classrooms, and e-learning. In addition to the academic sessions, a cultural festival will be held to showcase teaching through art forms and a music festival will also be organized. During the conference, four books written by K Chinnappan, a professor and the Head of the Education and Management department, will be released, as per a report by The New Indian Express. These books focus on transpersons. The conference aims to bring together educators and researchers from around the world to discuss the latest developments and innovations in the field of Tamil education.