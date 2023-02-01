Referring to the ban on BBC's documentary India: The Modi Question, the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) said this move of the government exposes its highly undemocratic and dictatorial face. Further, AIDSO Secretary Chandrakala said the Central government took no time in imposing the ban and took it down from all the social media platforms, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Further, sharing her views on this, she said, “In JNU, DU, Ambedkar University, HCU, TISS and many other educational institutions, notice has been issued against its screening and wherever its screening is taking place, students are subjected to police and disciplinary actions."

"Watching a documentary is not a crime. It's highly condemnable that students are being treated like criminals for watching a documentary. It seems that the Modi-led Central government has become extremely fearful about the content of the documentary,” she added, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Additionally, she said the attitude of the BJP government towards crushing the free press and media is a blatant use of power against democratic practices and exposes its highly undemocratic and dictatorial face. Moreover, AIDSO members said, “We appeal to the students, in particular, and common people, in general, to oppose such undemocratic measures taken by an authoritarian government and raise their voice to defend democratic rights and its practices."