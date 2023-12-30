The central ministry of Home Affairs is hosting a Kashmiri Youth Exchange programme at Coorg Public School in Gonikoppal, Kodagu, a report by The New Indian Express said.

The three-day initiative will conclude on December 31 and is being supported by the Nehru Youth Centre organisation, district Youth Union and Coorg Public School.

The programme was inaugurated by Nehru Youth Centre South India Zonal Director MN Nataraj who said that youth make up the largest population of the country. Nataraj explained that students from various parts of Kashmir have been received under the student exchange programme and they will be taught about the local issues.

“The government intends to exchange ideas about customs, art, culture, dress, food, lifestyle and government schemes,” he said.

MD Nanjunda, President of Coorg Academy for Education and Culture expressed that it was a pride to host the students from Kashmir in Kodagu. Coorg Public School Principal Dr Ramachandran and other dignitaries were present during the inaugural ceremony.

As part of the programme, the students of Kashmir were taken to Tata Coffee estates and were explained about the coffee plantation. The students took part in coffee picking work as well, added TNIE.

The students later visited the Nagarahole Wildlife Sanctuary, Iruppu waterfalls, Dubare Elephant Camp and other regions to learn about the nature of Kodagu. A cultural programme was hosted by the students of Coorg Institute of Technology. Yoga and other activities were also hosted as part of the event.