JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) hosted the prestigious Association of Indian Universities (AIU) South Zone Inter-University Women’s Basketball Tournament 2023-24. The tournament showcased the outstanding skills of the top 58 basketball teams from South Indian universities and was a grand success. The basketball match took place at the JAIN Global Campus in Kanakapura from December 25 to 28, 2023, and involved 696 players participating in 79 matches.

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) Women’s Basketball Team emerged as the winners of the tournament. The University of Madras secured the runner-up position followed by Hindustan University, and SRM IST who secured third and fourth position. The top four teams will qualify for the All India Inter-University Women’s Basketball Tournament 2023-24 which is scheduled to take place at DCRUST, Murtal in January 2024.

Speaking on this jubilant day, Dr U V Sankar, Director - Sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) said, "We are immensely proud of our players who demonstrated exceptional skill and sportsmanship throughout the AIU South Zone Inter University Women's Basketball Tournament 2023-24. Hosting the event was an honour, and emerging as the winner reflects the dedication and perseverance of our team. This victory is a testament to the commitment to excellence that defines JAIN University's sports programme."