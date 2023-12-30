The Department of Physics at The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, organised a Physics Outreach Lecture aimed to communicate advanced physical concepts to a diverse audience. The initiative, organised by the Physics Outreach Team, was conducted as part of the Vidyanjali (a school volunteer programme) initiated by the Ministry of Education to facilitate the community and volunteers to connect directly with the government and government-aided schools with the aim of sharing knowledge.

The lecture, titled Electron’s Spin: A New Way to Develop Efficient Devices, was graced by Padma Shri awardee and IIT Kanpur’s former Prof HC Verma, professors from different departments of IIT Kanpur and teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Kanpur. The lecture was attended by the students of IIT Kanpur’s Kendriya Vidyalaya, Shiksha Sopan and Kanpur University.



Addressing the inaugural lecture, Prof Harshawardhan Wanare, Head of the Department of Physics, IIT Kanpur urged the attending students to cultivate a sense of curiosity, actively participate in questioning, and nurture a scientific mindset. His dedication highlighted the department's commitment to nurturing inquisitive minds.

The distinguished speaker for the event, Prof. Rohit Medwal, head of the Opto-Spintronics Laboratory at IIT Kanpur, explained the concept of electron spin, a fundamental property of electrons, and ways to utilise it to develop efficient memory devices.