The Salem Police Station has been directed by the Madras High Court to submit the case documents related to the arrest of R Jagannathan, Vice-Chancellor of Periyar University.

The court also adjourned a petition filed by the police that sought to quash the interim bail granted to him for today, December 29, reports The New Indian Express.

During the hearing of the petition before Justice P Dhanabal on Thursday, December 28, the counsel of the police moved to have the bail revoked. The counsel argued that it was granted by the judicial magistrate without giving the police an opportunity to present its case.

The judge subsequently directed the police to file the case documents, including the interim bail order and scheduled a hearing for today, December 29.

Following a complaint filed by A Ilangovan, legal advisor of the Periyar University Employees Association, Jagannathan was arrested by Salem police on various charges, including cheating, for misusing his official position to establish the Periyar University Technological Entrepreneurship and Research (PUTER) Foundation.

