The Design Village, a premier institute renowned for its design education, announced the commencement of applications for its Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Master of Design (MDes) programmes for the upcoming academic year 2024-25. This is an opportunity for budding designers seeking to hone their skills and embark on a fulfilling creative journey under the guidance of industry experts.

The Design Village curriculum is crafted to empower students with the theoretical knowledge and practical skills required to thrive in the ever-evolving design landscape.

Admission pathway

Aspiring design enthusiasts can embark on their Design Village journey by submitting an online application through the institute's official website: https://thedesignvillage.org/admissions/.

The application process includes a nominal fee of Rs 2,000 and adherence to the eligibility criteria set forth by the respective regulatory bodies amended from time to time.

Eligibility

- BDes aspirants: Completion of Class XII or equivalent examination with at least 50% aggregate marks in any stream. Candidates appearing in Class XII or awaiting results are also eligible to apply.

- MDes aspirants: Completion of graduation with a minimum 50% aggregate score from any recognised institution or university. The degree must be from a related creative field or supported with relevant work experience. Final-year graduate students or students awaiting results can also apply.

Evaluation process

All applicants will undergo a two-tier evaluation process comprising an online entrance examination scheduled for Sunday, January 14, 2024, followed by a personal interview.

For more, check out the website: https://thedesignvillage.org/admissions/