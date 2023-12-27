Due to a mix-up in question papers during the end-semester examinations at Delhi University yesterday, December 26, the third-year students of BA Sociology (Honours) were stuck in the examination hall for over five hours.

The students, who were appearing for their final exams on December 26, were confused upon receiving the question papers at first as more than half the questions were out of their syllabus.

Siddhant Sinha, a third-year Sociology Honours student from Hindu College, told EdexLive, “The exam started at 9.30 am and we received the question papers right on time. But, on the first page, it Semester I was stated, which created confusion among the students right at the beginning. Then, we noticed that most of the questions were not from our syllabus but we were told that there is no glitch and we had to start attempting the question paper.”

However, after more than two hours into the examination, the students were informed that there had been a mix-up in question papers and new question papers were distributed, Sinha informed.

“After almost two hours of writing the exam, we were asked to start from scratch again. So due to this, the examination which was supposed to end by 12.30 pm ended at 2.30 pm,” he added.

The same ordeal was faced by students attempting the examination across the university. The students added that they were not allowed a break for five hours and the confusion affected their performance.

Another student from Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi University, on the condition of anonymity, said “Upon seeing the question paper, I was very confused as I consider myself a good student and had prepared well for the exam. But after we called the teacher in-charge, we were asked to begin the paper. Most questions were from Semester I, which we had studied two years ago and did not remember that well. After I had attempted almost three out of the total four questions, we were informed that we would be given different question papers.”

The student added that the examinees were not allowed to leave the examination in between or inform their parents that the exam has been delayed.

“We have another exam on Thursday (December 28) with just one day of preparation in between. The local students were not able to inform their parents that they would be late. Even our performance was seriously affected. However, the college gave us juice in between the exams. By then, most students had not eaten anything for hours,” she added.

EdexLive tried to reach out to the University regarding the issue. This copy will be updated once we receive a response.