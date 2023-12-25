The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to provide in-person counselling to support school students in their career journeys. In this regard, the secondary education department has partnered with an EdTech iDreamCareer (iDC), a career counselling and guidance bureau, as stated in a report by IANS.

The project aims to help 14,700 students of Classes X and XII from five districts — Varanasi, Kanpur, Meerut, Lucknow and Ghaziabad. Around 31 counsellors in these five districts will spread educational awareness among students while helping them find their dream colleges with scholarships and learn about multiple career options available in the industry.



Supported by the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, the project is an extension to the existing Pankh Portal, which offers career awareness to students in government and government-aided schools through technology, as stated in a report by IANS.



Speaking about this initiative, Additional State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha (secondary education) Vishnu Kant Pandey, said, “The project will ensure the maximum number of college admissions with scholarships by providing the students with in-person counselling sessions, career details, exam patterns, and a helpline number to support last-mile help till they get admission in a college or vocational programme.”

Founder & CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of iDreamCareer, Ayush Bansal, said, “The project aims to facilitate the upward socio-economic mobility of the students who otherwise dropout post Class X and XII. The project will help students right from knowing about the world of careers to knowing themselves, finding the right career and course, then helping with college application, and finally, help with getting them the right scholarship. Subsequently, enabling them to get into right-fit jobs which ensure job satisfaction."