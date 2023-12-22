"Should we focus on our internship or NExT exam," vehemently questioned a final year student of Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery, Md Sajid Ansari. This reaction comes after the National Commission for Homeopathy issued a notice on December 14, 2023, stating that "it is mandatory for interns who have joined internship on or after 29/11/2023 to appear in National Exit Test".

To recall, NExT is an examination proposed for all MBBS students in India and it is mandatory to qualify for it to pass the final year and obtain a license to practice medicine.

The notice, that EdexLive has access to, further clarifies, "In subpoint (7) of point 13 of the said regulation(National Commission for Homoeopathy (National Examinations in Homoeopathy) Regulations, 2023 was published on 29/11/2023 on the e-gazette), Practioners who have already been registered or have completed internship before the notification of this regulation need not to appear for the National Exit Test."

This created unrest among the 2018 batch students as they alleged that they were not mentally prepared for the exam as it was announced in the eleventh hour.

Why last-minute intimation?

As per the Gazette issued on November 22, 2023, "common National Exit Test for Homoeopathy shall be conducted by the Commission through designated authority as provided under sub-section (1) of section 15 of the Act." However, homoeopathy students are now having to appear for the NExT exam.

Taking this to X (formerly known as Twitter), RTI activist and medical expert Dr Vivek Pandey wrote, "Vigorously opposing the inclusion of Final year #BHMS students in the #NEXT_EXAM, given the mere 3 months left for their final exams. This abrupt decision is perceived as unjust. Urgently demand a thorough reconsideration and cancellation of this exam. @moayush @OfficeOf_MM".

The 2018 batch in limbo?

A student of Devki Mahavir Homoeopathic College and Hospital, Garhwa, Jharkhand, Ansari joined the BHMS course in 2018 and told EdexLive that he is stuck with pursuing his internship owing to delays caused by COVID in the academic year. He vehemently questioned, "Should we focus on our internship or NExT exam?"

Similarly, another 2018 batch student Dr Charu Sharma from Dr MPK Homeopathic Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Jaipur who is also in the same situation, questions "How can the commission make changes in the mid-session? This is unacceptable"

Both students are of the same thinking, highlighting why the NCH is implementing new changes restricted to a date and not batch-wise, as is the norm. "Under AYUSH, there are three groups: Homeopathy, Unani and Ayurveda. As per the Gazette, only Homeopathy students have to appear for the NEXT 2024 exam. Isn't this unfair?" questions Sharma.

As per Sharma, the medical colleges run on their own timeline of conducting exams and internships. "Because of this pattern and COVID, the internship for us started in December. While half of our batchmates have completed their internships and are exempted from NExT, we, on the other hand, are made to appear for the exam," Sharma shares.

Further, she claims that few colleges are yet to announce the final exam results. "Therefore, sticking to that particular date is unfair for us who are stuck in beginning our internships, while it is advantageous to those who have finished it." This will mentally demotivate many, she added.

Ansari and Sharma demand relaxation for those who are stuck in this confusion. Ansari is of the view that had the commission informed them about the NExT exam during admissions, they would have reconsidered their decision keeping the NExT exam in mind.

Talks about dharna

"We demand cancellation of the exam for those who are puzzled in this matter. If the demand is not met, we will be forced to resort to a dharna," said Ansari. He further told EdexLive that they are planning to stage a dharna tentatively by January.

Adding to this, Sharma said that emails have been sent to the commission seeking an exemption. But to no avail.