Follow your passion, and you will achieve greater things in life. Muhammad Jaseem, a second-year student at Jamia Nooriya Arabic College in Pattikkad, is a prime example of someone who has achieved remarkable success by dedicating himself to his passion for calligraphy. Jaseem has achieved a significant milestone by setting a new Guinness World Record, successfully completing the longest handwritten Quran. This accomplishment underscores his unwavering dedication to the fields of calligraphy and religious scholarship, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

In a ceremony held at the Malappuram Press Club on December 18, Muslim Youth League State President Panakkad Sayyid Munavvarali Shihab Thangal presented the Guinness World Record certificate to Jaseem.

Jaseem, a native of Cherumukku in Tirurangadi, discovered his passion for painting in second grade and won numerous prizes in painting competitions during his school days. It was Mohammed, his teacher in Class IX at SSMHS Thayyalingal, who inspired him to explore the art of Arabic calligraphy.

"At SSMHS, my drawing teacher, Shyju, imparted valuable lessons in drawing. The captivating Arabic letters skilfully written by my teacher, Mohammed, on the blackboard, inspired me to discover my true passion. In 2014, I participated in an Arabic calligraphy workshop in Kannur, where I deepened my understanding of this art form," Jaseem said.

Before commencing the writing of the Quran in 2020, Jaseem dedicated six months to thorough practice. 'I completed writing the Quran in 2022. My passion for calligraphy and commitment to religious studies played a crucial role in accomplishing this Herculean task," Jaseem said.

The Quran comprises 325,384 Arabic letters, 77,437 Arabic words, 114 chapters, and 6,348 verses. Each Juz (section) spans approximately 65-75 pages, with 9-10 lines per page. The meticulously transcribed handwritten Quran, weighing 118.3 kilograms, features pages measuring 75 cm in height and 34 cm in width. "My handwritten Quran consists of 1,996 pages," Jaseem says. The 23-year-old surpassed the previous record of a 700 m handwritten Quran set by Egyptian citizen Mohammed Gabriel.

Jaseem has ambitious goals for the future. "I aspire to create Arabic calligraphy works in more mosques. Additionally, I want to establish an institute dedicated to teaching calligraphy," said Jaseem.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including IUML (Indian Union Muslim League) Malappuram District General Secretary P Abdul Hameed, President of AGRH Guinness, Sathar Adoor, Professor Ziyauddeen Faizy Melmuri, Usthad Salahuddeen Faizy Venniyoor, and Guinness Saleem Padavanna.