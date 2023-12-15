The unveiling of the plaque at the launch of the Kotak School of Sustainability | (Pic: IIT Kanpur)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and the Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL/Kotak) on December 14 announced the launch of Kotak School of Sustainability — India’s first fully integrated school of sustainability at IIT Kanpur.

The launch event was graced by Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India as the chief guest; Dr Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, and Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, as guests of honour; Prof S Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur; Prakash Apte, Chairman Kotak Mahindra Bank; Shanti Ekambaram, Whole-time Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank; CS Rajan, Independent Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank; Himanshu Nivsarkar, Senior EVP and Head CSR, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Kapil Kaul, Chief Executive Officer, IIT Kanpur Development Foundation.

Global warming poses a serious threat to our existence, manifesting in untimely natural calamities, pollution, and biodiversity loss. Research indicates irreversible 'Tipping Points' with rapid, harmful climatic changes. In addressing the climate-driven sustainability challenge, educational institutions play a vital role.

To address this challenge, IIT Kanpur and KMBL have come together to establish India’s first integrated School of Sustainability. KMBL is funding IIT Kanpur through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme to establish Kotak School of Sustainability with a vision to promote pedigree education, research, and outreach.

Kotak and IIT Kanpur believe that this School is poised to offer thought leadership solutions towards sustainability actions and prepare future generations to lead the cause of sustainable development.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, said “The National Research Foundation was set up to boost research and innovation through funding from industry and government. I thank Kotak Mahindra Bank for taking the right step and accepting the responsibility by contributing towards setting up the School of Sustainability.