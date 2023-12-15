The Judgment and Decision Making (JDM) India conference marked its debut at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. Co-convened and hosted by Dr Arjun Ramakrishnan, a neuroscientist and decision researcher from IIT Kanpur; and convened by Dr Sumitava Mukherjee, a decision researcher and behavioural scientist from IIT Delhi, the conference marked a historic moment in the field of decision science.

The conference focused on basic cognitive and neural processes involved in decision-making and on applied aspects that are crucial in various areas of life, business, and society.

From well-controlled lab experiments to on-field studies spanning neuroeconomics, behavioural economics, rationality, nudges, perception and measurement of risk, artificial intelligence and algorithmic decisions; the conference covered a wide range of topics about human thinking and even animal cognition from speakers from multiple countries.

The keynote speakers at the one-day conference were Prof Barbara Mellers, George I Heyman University Professor at the University of Pennsylvania, with cross-appointments in the School of Arts and Sciences and the Wharton Business School along with Prof Arvind Sahay, Director of Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon and On-leave as Professor of Marketing and International Business at Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA).

Emeritus Professor of Psychology at the University of Pennsylvania, Jon Baron, the Founder Editor of the flagship journal, Judgment and Decision Making, gave the concluding address.

Prof S Ganesh, Director IIT Kanpur, said, “Judgment and decision-making play a pivotal role in shaping outcomes across diverse sectors including health, education, governance, policy, marketing, and businesses. Hosting this conference at IIT Kanpur is a source of great pride, as it serves as a unique platform where researchers from diverse disciplines converge to collectively contemplate and propel the advancement of the science of JDM in India. I am sure the deliberations would provide essential insights for addressing our nation's significant social challenges.