Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, in collaboration with Indian Adult Education Association, Shanti Ashram and Gandhigram Rural Institute, inaugurated the 64th All India Adult Education Conference at the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s campus in Coimbatore on December 13, Wednesday.

Ranked among the top 10 universities in India according to NIRF 2023, the university will be hosting a diverse congregation of over 170 participants from across the country for this enlightening three-day event.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of chief guest, Dr (Tmt) Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lt Governor, Union Territory of Puducherry, alongside other distinguished dignitaries. The conference, hosted under the theme Role of Higher Education Institutions in National Education Policy 2020 – A Way Ahead, aims to explore the pivotal role of higher education institutions in shaping and implementing the transformative vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The inaugural event is followed by sessions on various topics including educational governance, effective implementation strategies, digital and health literacy, skill development for community empowerment, corporate social responsibility in education, transformative approaches, the role of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), volunteerism, and gender issues.

The conference promises to be a crucible of ideas, fostering dialogue, and inspiring actionable strategies to propel adult education forward in alignment with the nation's educational aspirations. The event brings together thought leaders, academics, development professionals, educationists, social workers, administrators, and individuals at the forefront of implementing the National Education Policy 2020.

With a focus on fostering collaboration and sharing best practices, the conference aims to create a platform for comprehensive discourse and exploration of innovative approaches to address the evolving landscape of adult education.