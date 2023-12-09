This is what they mean | (Pic: EdexLive)

So, you have submitted your application to your dream university. If your application stands out and the university likes your candidature, you will get an offer letter, confirming your seat.

Typically, there are two kinds of offer letters a university sends out – a conditional offer letter and an unconditional offer letter.

How are these two different? Here is how:

Conditional Offer Letter Unconditional Offer Letter Admission is granted on specific conditions Admission is granted without any conditions Universities ask for certain academic requirements No extra academic requirements needed Given when there are pending documents like test scores, passports, marks transcripts and so on Given after all the required documents have been submitted Needed to obtain a bank loan Given after a bank loan is obtained Can delay the visa procedure Visa procedure can go smoothly

However, on some occasions, universities realise that early-stage applicants are not ready enough for admission – because of this, they do not get admission on their first try. These candidates, who are considered strong applicants but not strong enough, are pushed to a later round, in a process called deferral.

The option of deferring admission also lies with the applicant. If an applicant decides that they cannot, for a valid reason, join the class of their application year, their admission can be deferred for up to one year.