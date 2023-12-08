The Karnataka State Competitive Examination Aspirants Association (KSCEAA), an association of government job aspirants in Karnataka, started an online petition urging President Draupadi Murmu to intervene in the recruitment process by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

The association mentioned in the online petition that the incapacity, inefficiency, and unnecessary delays in the recruitment process caused by the current Chairperson and the members of KPSC are affecting millions of aspirants of Government Service in Karnataka.

“We kindly request you to intervene on behalf of millions of aspirants and direct the Commission to adhere to their constitutional duty to keep the best interests of the young generations’ future. In case of their non-adherence please remove the current Chairperson and its members,” the petition started on Thursday, December 7, read.

So far, the online petition has received more than 2,500 signatures.

Issues raised

The aspirants stressed the need for transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the recruitment process by KPSC.

They further added that KPSC causes a delay of up to eight months to a year in approving the draft notifications and pending results submitted by the Secretary.

“This delay caused nearly a year of aspirants’ lives despite repeated requests from the aspirants’ community against it,” read the petition.

Moreover, it mentioned that there is a lack of transparency in the interview process as a part of recruitment because of undue interference by the Chairperson of KPSC. Moreover, the association also highlighted the absence of a grievance redressal system for the aspirants to hold the constitutional body responsible for their inaction.