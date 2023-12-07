The Telangana State Legal Service Authority has urged all the students from Manipur residing in the state to get in touch with the authority in case of any difficulty regarding security, education, residence or any other issues.

The authority issued a public notice in this regard today, Thursday, December 7, on the instructions of the Supreme Court, reported The New Indian Express.

"Manipuri Students studying outside Manipur, dependent on parents/guardians who stand displaced/properties destroyed/ inhabiting relief camps are are hereby informed that in case of any difficulty regarding security, education, residence, or any other issues, should get in touch with the below mentioned officers/authorities in the respective Districts, for assistance," the notice said.

For the state of Telangana, the address is Member Secretary Telangana State Legal Services Authority, Nyaya Seva Sadan, 1 and 2nd Floor, Near Nagamata Temple, Gate No 2, High Court Premises Hyderabad-500066. BOX Office: 040-23446725Cell No: 9440621436E-mail: telenganasls a@gmail.com

A series of ethnic clashes started in Manipur in May 2023 and since then, a large number of people, including several students have been displaced to different states.

On November 28, the Supreme Court, led by a bench comprising Justice Chandrachud, directed the Centre and the Manipur government to address students’ grievances who sought accommodation at central universities due to the violence in the state. Further, on December 4, the Apex Court allowed the displaced students to continue their studies online or approach the Assam University and North Eastern Hill University for admission.