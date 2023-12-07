This time, the winter vacation in Delhi schools has been reduced from 15 days to six days and now, will begin from January 1, 2024, as informed in a circular from the Directorate of Education issued on Wednesday, December 6.

Earlier, winter vacation for the academic session 2023-24 was scheduled to take place from January 1 to January 15 in Delhi schools, as reported by PTI. However, this schedule was changed due to the early winter break granted to students in Delhi last month to safeguard them from the negative effects of air pollution.

However, due to the extremely poor air quality conditions in the Union Territory during November, the schools announced a 10-day-long early winter vacation for the students.

"However, in order to ensure that our students are not adversely affected due to the poor air quality in Delhi, a portion of winter Vacation was observed from November 9 to November 18", the circular issued by the Directorate of Education, read.

The remaining portion of the winter vacation for academic session 2023-2024 is scheduled to be observed from January 1 to January 6, 2024, added PTI.

"All the Heads of Schools of Delhi are hereby directed to disseminate this information among all the stakeholders including the teaching/non-teaching staff, students and parents," the DoE further said.