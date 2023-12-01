Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has initiated a three-month training programme on Drone Technology for Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and Other Ranks Officers (OR) will be extended in due course.

Implemented by the Centre for Educational Technology (CET), Centre for Intelligent Cyber Physical Systems (CICPS), Centre for Drone Technology and IIT Guwahati Technology Innovation and Development Foundation (IITG TIDF), the primary objective of this programme is to modernise the armed forces operations, provide state-of-the-art skills for drone operations and utilities and facilitate a smooth transition for the armed forces as they consider post-retirement career options in the rapidly expanding drone technology sector.

Speaking on this major initiative for the armed forces Prof Parameswar K Iyer, Centre for Drone Technology and Dean, PRBR, IIT Guwahati, mentioned that “Over the past few years IIT Guwahati has been engaging with the armed forces to augment them with niche technologies, services and implementing skilling and other programmes. This first-of-its-kind programme will focus on providing exhaustive training on drone technologies, pilot training, software operations and applications to other officers of armed forces as well as junior commissioned officers with a mission to revolutionise various operational activities.”

Speaking on the upskilling programme Prof TV Bharat, Head, Centre for Educational Technology, IIT Guwahati, said, “IIT Guwahati, is offering a certificate programme on Drone Technology-related course to the defence forces for the first time in the country to skill the armed forces with this upcoming technology and to boost their career opportunities post-retirement for senior officers. The current training program by faculty from different departments and centres with wide experience would provide numerous opportunities as entrepreneurs or any other technology-based second career to our defence forces.“

The programme is specifically tailored to equip participants with the knowledge, perception, and vision necessary for them to succeed professionally in the diverse drone industry or as technology entrepreneurs.