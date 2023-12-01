Aspiring professionals looking to elevate their managerial skills and fast-track their careers are invited to apply for the Executive Master of Business Administration Programme (EMBA) at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur. Prospective students can submit their applications online until December 15, 2023.

The Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT-2023) by IIM Kashipur is scheduled for December 16, 2023, with results to be declared by December 18, 2023.

The programme, commencing in July 2024, promises a seamless transition to more significant and successful leadership roles. Interested candidates are encouraged to explore this transformative opportunity and contribute meaningfully to their professional growth and organizational development.

The Executive MBA (EMBA) is a specialised two-year postgraduate programme conducted during weekends at IIM Kashipur’s Dehradun campus, exclusively designed for middle and senior-level professionals. The programme conforms to globally accepted norms of Executive MBA, enhancing the value-addition to participants and the acceptance across industries, sectors, and geographies.

Admission to the programme is based on the candidate's overall performance in various parameters. The parameters include the Common Admission Test (CAT)/Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) score, or marks obtained in the Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT) conducted by IIM Kashipur, and the performance of the candidates in the personal interview.

Also, the candidate must have a minimum of three years of managerial/entrepreneurial/professional experience after graduation. The EMBA programme by IIM Kashipur is equivalent in content and rigour to the regular MBA. Participants enrolled in this programme are eligible for the IIM Kashipur Alumni Status.

Prof Abhishek Srivastava, Chairperson, EMBA, IIM Kashipur, said, "Embark on a transformative journey with our Executive MBA programme at IIM Kashipur. Beyond theory, we focus on practical skills — Digital Dexterity, Entrepreneurial Spirit, Business Communication, and Organizational Development — crafting leaders for success in dynamic environments.”

Important Dates:

- Last date for submitting online Application Form: December 15, 2023

- Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT-2023) by IIM Kashipur: December 16, 2023

- Result Declaration: December 18, 2023

- Commencement of Classes: July 2024

For more information about the programme, please visit the IIM Kashipur webpage or login iimkashipur.ac.in/academics/executive-mba.