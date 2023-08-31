This is what they are saying | (Pic: EdexLive)

Bihar government's decision to reduce the number of holidays, especially during the festive season, in the government-run schools in the state has triggered a controversy with the main opposition BJP and different teachers' organisations raising their objections and demanding immediate withdrawal of the order, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

What does the notification say?

State Education Department issued a notification late on Tuesday, August 29, reducing the number of holidays in government-run schools to 11 from 23, between September and December. The notification said that the directive has been issued under provisions of the Right to Education Act, 2009.

The letter issued by director, higher education, however, said the move aimed at providing quality education to children enrolled in government schools.

Which holidays have been slashed?

The holidays for Raksha Bandhan, Teej, Juitiya, Vishwakarma Puja, Janmashtami and Guru Nanak Jayanti have been cancelled.

For Durga Puja, holidays for six days have been slashed to three days only. Surprisingly, Sundays have been counted as holidays.

Opposition slams move

Taking serious note of the state government's directive to reduce the number of holidays during the festive season, Union Minister and Senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh said that holidays of festivals of Hindus have been cancelled by the state education department.

"Some days it is possible that Sariya will be implemented in Bihar," he tweeted. He alleged that it was an attempt by the Bihar government to impose a ban on festivals of Hindus.

Bihar BJP Chief Samrat Choudhary, however, termed the decision 'politics of appeasement'.

"Both Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad are engaged in politics of appeasement," he added.

State defends move

RJD, however, defended the government's decision. "There is no reason to make a hue and cry. The motive is to improve the quality of education in government schools. There is no politics in it at all," RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said.

The education department's notification clarified that it is necessary to have at least 200 working days in primary schools and 220 days in middle schools but due to elections, examinations, natural calamities and festivals studies are adversely affected in schools.

It also said that there was no uniformity in schools so far as holidays are concerned. There have been instances when schools remained closed in a few districts whereas in other districts, schools remained open on the same days. Meanwhile, different teachers' organisations have sought the intervention of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav to look into the grievances of teachers.